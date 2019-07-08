France's news in English

Paris to host free outdoor French film screenings (with English subtitles)

8 July 2019
14:35 CEST+02:00
film

Paris to host free outdoor French film screenings (with English subtitles)
Photo: AFP
8 July 2019
14:35 CEST+02:00
Free outdoor cinema screenings in Paris this summer will show French films with English subtitles, to help Anglophones keep abreast of French culture.

Cinema club Lost in Frenchlation - which regularly screens French films with English subtitles, is hosting three free outdoor screenings over the summer.

The first screening is romance Fidelio, L'Odysée d'Alice.

Jean Dujardin stars in new comedy Le Daim. Photo: AFP
 
It is on Friday, July 12th at Mairie du 11ème, 12 Place Léon Blum, with a free concert at 8.30pm, followed by the screening at 10.30pm.
 
The second is American comedy mash-up La Classe Américaine on Saturday, July 20th at Mob Hôtel, 6 Rue Gambetta, in Saint-Ouen at 10pm.
 
And the third in the series is comedy La Nouvelle Ève on Friday, August 9th at Mairie du 11ème. The screening at 9.30pm, preceded by short movies.
 
The outdoor screenings are in addition to Lost in Frenchlation's usual programme, which includes the new Jean Dujardin comedy Le Daim on  Friday, July 19th at Club de L'Étoile/Champs-Élysées. 
 
Before the screening there is an optional Eiffel Tower Movie Tour at 5:30pm, drinks from 7pm, a stand-up comedy show (in English) at 8pm, followed by the screening at 8.30pm. €15 Full Price, €13 for students.

 
For the full schedule, click here.
 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
film

