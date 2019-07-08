Paris to host free outdoor French film screenings (with English subtitles)

<p>Cinema club Lost in Frenchlation - which regularly screens French films with English subtitles, is hosting three free outdoor screenings over the summer.</p><p>The first screening is romance Fidelio, L'Odysée d'Alice.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO </strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190704/film-blog-why-is-america-not-keen-on-a-french-ending">Film blog: Why is America not keen on a French ending?</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190618/french-film-blog-five-movies-that-will-show-you-what-france-is-really-like">Five movies that show France as it really is</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190618/french-film-blog-five-movies-that-will-show-you-what-france-is-really-like"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562589001_000_1HI23T.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></a></p><div dir="ltr"><i>Jean Dujardin stars in new comedy Le Daim. Photo: AFP</i></div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">It is on Friday, July 12th at Mairie du 11ème, 12 Place Léon Blum, with a free concert at 8.30pm, followed by the screening at 10.30pm.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">The second is American comedy mash-up <i>La Classe Américaine</i> on Saturday, July 20th at Mob Hôtel, 6 Rue Gambetta, in Saint-Ouen at 10pm.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">And the third in the series is comedy La Nouvelle Ève on Friday, August 9th at Mairie du 11ème. The screening at 9.30pm, preceded by short movies.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">The outdoor screenings are in addition to Lost in Frenchlation's usual programme, which includes the new Jean Dujardin comedy Le Daim on Friday, July 19th at Club de L'Étoile/Champs-Élysées. </div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr"><wbr>Before the screening there is an optional Eiffel Tower Movie Tour at 5:30pm, drinks from 7pm, a stand-up comedy show (in English) at 8pm, followed by the screening at 8.30pm. €15 Full Price, €13 for students.</wbr></div><p><wbr><p><wbr></wbr></p><wbr><p><wbr> </wbr></p><wbr><wbr><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr">For the full schedule, click <a href="http://www.lostinfrenchlation.com">here</a>.</div><div dir="ltr"> </div><div dir="ltr" style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;"> </div><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p></wbr></wbr></wbr></wbr></p>