France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

France to step up action against domestic violence as hundreds take to the streets

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
8 July 2019
08:05 CEST+02:00
crime

Share this article

France to step up action against domestic violence as hundreds take to the streets
Women take to the streets of Paris to protest. Photos: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
8 July 2019
08:05 CEST+02:00
The French government will in September begin a major consultation on domestic violence in order to stamp out gender-based murder and violence against women.

Since January, 75 women have died as a result of "femicide" - murder at the hands of a husband or partner - prompting more than 1,200 protesters to take to the streets of Paris to demand action.

 

"We are launching... a national consultation with the public and a campaign to wake up society," France's Minister for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa told the Journal du Dimanche (JDD).

The consultation, which will begin on September 3, will be overseen by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and bring together ministers, rights groups, public services and victims' families with the aim of "creating more effective ways of working" on the ground, she said. 

But the announcement drew a scathing response from feminist collective #NousToutes ("All of Us"), which denounced the delay in taking action in a  statement titled: "Mr President, violence does not take a holiday". 

"Women are in danger right now," the group said after a woman in her 30s was strangled to death at her home on Saturday.

In a message on Facebook late Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron admitted that France "has not known how to protect" women from deadly violence by their current or former partners.

 

La Fondation des Femmes (The Women's Foundation) said the government consultation was "a first positive step" but warned that the victims needed "real and concrete measures, with funding" and not just "another awareness campaign".

Schiappa said the consultation process would end on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

In 2017, 130 women in France were killed by a partner or former partner, compared with 123 a year earlier, interior ministry figures show. 

 
crime

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brexit: 'Withdrawal Agreement or nothing' - EU deals new blow to rights of Britons
  2. Five things to know about the 2019 Tour de France
  3. MAP: Where in France has the best standard of living?
  4. Has former French president Sarkozy really got taller since he left politics?
  5. French Expression of the Day: 06

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Five unusual things you can do in Malta

Malta may be a small island but size can be deceiving. From an entire ‘village’ full of cats to a neolithic necropolis, there’s much more to Malta than meets the eye.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/07
Languedoc-Roussillon: unique travel & toilet finder by local
02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
View all notices
Post a new notice