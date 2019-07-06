Divisive French comedian Dieudonné given two-year sentence for tax fraud

<p>The controversial performer, who has also been found guilty of condoning terrorism in the past, has a loyal following in France, particularly in low-income suburban areas of major cities.</p><p>The court in Paris handed him a 200,000-euro ($225,000) fine, as well as the two-year jail sentence, which he is unlikely to serve under arrangements that will allow him to do community service instead.</p><p>The trial related to over one million euros of undeclared earnings from the showman, whose full name is Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala.</p><p>Investigators found €657,000 at his home in cash, while he and accomplices sent €565,000 overseas, mainly to Cameroon where he has family roots.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562398357_000_1I96Z2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 454px;" /></p><p>Dieudonne, 53, once invited a Holocaust denier onto stage and rails against the "Zionist lobby" which he claims controls the world, though he claims his right to free speech has been infringed.</p><p>He has popularised a hand gesture known as the "quenelle", which was criticised for resembling a Nazi salute.</p><p>In 2014, then Socialist prime minister Manuel Valls attempted to get regional authorities to shut down Dieudonne's shows, arguing that they posed a threat to public safety.</p><p>The comedian managed to have some of the bans overturned.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='1IyZs9kGwAA' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube>