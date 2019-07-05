French Expression of the Day: 06

Why do I need to know 06?

If you live in France and have a French mobile phone number, chances are potential lovers, business partners, or friends will ask you for your 06.

What does it mean?

The expression 06 refers to the fist two digits of a French mobile number. Although +33 is the country code, 06 is specific to mobile phones. So when an acquaintance asks for your 06, he or she wants to have your mobile number.

Once you incorporate 06 into your vocabulary, many will have the impression that you do live in France or at least have stayed here for a while.