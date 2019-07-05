France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French Expression of the Day: 06

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 July 2019
17:13 CEST+02:00
word

Share this article

French Expression of the Day: 06
Photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
5 July 2019
17:13 CEST+02:00
French people will ask for yours if you live here and if you're a fan of rap, you can finally understand why La League incorporated this expression in their song lyrics.
Why do I need to know 06?
 
If you live in France and have a French mobile phone number, chances are potential lovers, business partners, or friends will ask you for your 06.
 
What does it mean?
 
The expression 06 refers to the fist two digits of a French mobile number. Although +33 is the country code, 06 is specific to mobile phones. So when an acquaintance asks for your 06, he or she wants to have your mobile number.
 
Once you incorporate 06 into your vocabulary, many will have the impression that you do live in France or at least have stayed here for a while.
 
Examples:
 
Donne-moi ton 06 pour qu’on puisse se capter parfois. - ‘Give me your cellphone number so that we can hang out sometime.'
 
Tapez ton 06 pour prendre un rendez vous. - ‘Type your number to book an appointment.'
 
C’est qui ce mec? Il est beau gosse, mais je ne pense pas qu’il veuille mon 06. - ‘Who is that guy? He’s really attractive, but I don’t think that he’ll want my phone number.’
 
Where does it come from?
 
The origin of 06 is unclear but according to some sources it was created by young people living in the banlieues (France’s northeastern suburbs, in particular).
 
The expression has grown so popular in the suburbs that La League created a song after it (see below).
 
 
word

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languages
  2. 'Deadly' tiger mosquitos have now colonised half of France
  3. Seven French phrases to help you understand what the cool kids are on about
  4. How Paris public transport works could disrupt your summer
  5. Film blog: Why is America not keen on a 'French ending'?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Five unusual things you can do in Malta

Malta may be a small island but size can be deceiving. From an entire ‘village’ full of cats to a neolithic necropolis, there’s much more to Malta than meets the eye.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
02/06
iPhone usage
View all notices
Post a new notice