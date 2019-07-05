French Expression of the Day: 06

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>06</i>?</strong></div><div>If you live in France and have a French mobile phone number, chances are potential lovers, business partners, or friends will ask you for your <i>06.</i></div><div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div>The expression <i>06</i> refers to the fist two digits of a French mobile number. Although +33 is the country code, 06 is specific to mobile phones. So when an acquaintance asks for your <i>06</i>, he or she wants to have your mobile number.</div><div>Once you incorporate <i>06</i> into your vocabulary, many will have the impression that you do live in France or at least have stayed here for a while.</div></div><div><div><strong>Examples:</strong></div><div><i>Donne-moi ton 06 pour qu’on puisse se capter parfois.</i> - ‘Give me your cellphone number so that we can hang out sometime.'</div><div><i>Tapez ton 06 pour prendre un rendez vous.</i> - ‘Type your number to book an appointment.'</div><div><i>C’est qui ce mec? Il est beau gosse, mais je ne pense pas qu’il veuille mon 06.</i> - ‘Who is that guy? He’s really attractive, but I don’t think that he’ll want my phone number.’</div><div><div><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></div><div>The origin of <i>06</i> is unclear but according to some sources it was created by young people living in the banlieues (France’s northeastern suburbs, in particular).</div><div>The expression has grown so popular in the suburbs that La League created a song after it (see below).</div><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='xonqUdqfum4' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><div><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></div></div><div><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1562078423_WOTDjuly2.jpg" style="max-width: 500px; width: 100%;" /></div></div></div>