"As part of our effort to keep you informed about your rights and what the UK's exit from the EU means for you, we are continuing to organise outreach meetings around France," says the British Embassy.

"The meetings will start with a short update but the focus is on answering your questions and, where we can, we will do so with French Government representatives," the statement from the embassy reads.

Here are the latest meetings that you can sign up to, starting with Brest in Brittany on Friday. You can click on the link to register.

5 July 2019 - BREST



10 July 2019 - PERPIGNAN



11 July 2019 - MONTPELLIER



13 July 2019 - AVIGNON



15 July 2019 - AIX-EN-PROVENCE



16 July 2019 - NICE