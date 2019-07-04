France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany hands back Nazi-looted artwork to French heirs

AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
4 July 2019
08:19 CEST+02:00
artworkgurlittwwii

Share this article

Germany hands back Nazi-looted artwork to French heirs
"Quai de Clichy. Temps gris" by Paul Signac. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
4 July 2019
08:19 CEST+02:00
Germany on Wednesday returned a painting looted by the Nazis which ended up in the spectacular art hoard of Cornelius Gurlitt, the son of a Third Reich-era art dealer, to the family of a French real estate broker.
"Quai de Clichy. Temps gris" by Paul Signac was handed back to the family of French real estate broker Gaston Prosper Levy, in the sixth such return from Gurlitt's trove.
   
Investigators looking into the provenance of paintings in the stash left behind by Gurlitt found eyewitness accounts of German soldiers seizing the Signac work from Levy's property in France in 1940. 
   
"A countless number of the mostly Jewish collectors of art and cultural goods like Gaston Prosper Levy were persecuted, robbed or expropriated by Nazis," said Germany's Culture Minister Monika Gruetters.
 
READ ALSO:
"Others have had to sell their property far below its value or leave it behind while fleeing or emigrating. We can never make good on the suffering and injustice."
   
Such returns are important, the minister said, as they offer "at least a little bit of historical justice".
 
More than 1,500 artworks were discovered in 2012 in the possession of Munich pensioner Gurlitt.
   
His father, Hildebrand Gurlitt, had worked as an art dealer for the Nazis from 1938.
   
The discovery of the stash made headlines around the world and revived an emotional debate about how thoroughly post-war Germany had dealt with art plundered by the Nazi regime.
   
When Gurlitt died, the Bern museum accepted the collection, though it left about 500 works in Germany for a government task force to research their often 
murky origins. 
   
Determining their provenance has been slow, and it remained unclear how many of the works were stolen.
 
artworkgurlittwwii

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languages
  2. Old diesel cars banned from Paris from July 1st
  3. Ten of the best properties in France you can buy for less than €100k (with one at just €26k)
  4. Why are Michael Jackson fans suing alleged abuse victims in France?
  5. How Paris public transport works could disrupt your summer

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Five unusual things you can do in Malta

Malta may be a small island but size can be deceiving. From an entire ‘village’ full of cats to a neolithic necropolis, there’s much more to Malta than meets the eye.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

02/07
House manager and cleaner who can speak English and French
27/06
Looking for a live-in job in Paris or Nearby
18/06
Regular weekend rental wanted
05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
02/06
iPhone usage
View all notices
Post a new notice