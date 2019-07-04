French Expression of the Day: métro, boulot, dodo

Why do I need to know métro, boulot, dodo?

If you're a city dweller living in one of France's major cities, then there will come a time when it feels like there's nothing more to life than métro, boulot, dodo.

So, what does it mean?

This phrase - literally 'commute, work and sleep' - is a great way to describe the 'daily grind' in French.

You'll hear people use it when they feel like they're living to work, and you might well find yourself cracking it out every now and then too.

Métro, of course refers to the commute, boulot is an informal word for work, and dodo is baby talk for sleeping.

The phrase is so common that there is a trend for putting twists of the original onto bags, T-shirts and other knickknacks such as métro, boulot, apéritvo (commute, work and apéritif).

Examples

Le quotidien des habitants des grandes villes c'est métro, boulot, dodo. - 'The daily lives of people who live in big cities is commuting, working and sleeping.'

Depuis ma promotion, c'est métro, boulot, dodo! - 'Ever since my promotion, it's been nothing but work, work, work!'

