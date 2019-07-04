French Expression of the Day: métro, boulot, dodo

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>métro, boulot, dodo</i>?</strong></p><p>If you're a city dweller living in one of France's major cities, then there will come a time when it feels like there's nothing more to life than <i>métro, boulot, dodo.</i></p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><div>This phrase - literally 'commute, work and sleep' - is a great way to describe the 'daily grind' in French.</div><div>You'll hear people use it when they feel like they're living to work, and you might well find yourself cracking it out every now and then too. </div><div><i>Métro</i>, of course refers to the commute, <i>boulot</i> is an informal word for work, and <i>dodo</i> is baby talk for sleeping.</div><div>The phrase is so common that there is a trend for putting twists of the original onto bags, T-shirts and other knickknacks such as <i>métro, boulot, apéritvo </i>(commute, work and apéritif). </div><div><strong>Examples</strong></div><div><i>Le quotidien des habitants des grandes villes c'est métro, boulot, dodo. - '</i>The daily lives of people who live in big cities is commuting, working and sleeping.'</div><div><i>Depuis ma promotion, c'est métro, boulot, dodo! - '</i>Ever since my promotion, it's been nothing but work, work, work!'</div><div><strong>Origins</strong></div><div><div>The expression was invented by French writer Pierre Béarn in a poem he wrote in 1951 in which he describes the daily rhythm of Parisians and other city dwellers. </div><div>It also became one of the slogans of the May 1968 demonstrations that brought millions of idealistic students and striking workers to the streets.</div><div><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></strong></div><div><img alt="" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/1562078423_WOTDjuly2.jpg" style="max-width: 500px; width: 100%;" /></div></div>