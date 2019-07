At the beginning of August, the price of electricity will increase by 1.2 percent after a previous jump of 5.9 percent took place just two months ago, in June.

So, why have two price hikes been scheduled in such a short space of time?

Well, it seems the reason for the short space between the two hikes is all down to the 'yellow vests' - or at least French President Emmanuel Macron's response to their demands.

That's because the increase on June 1st was originally scheduled for February 1st - right in the middle of the 'yellow vest' crisis - before the government decided to push it back in an attempt to appease the demonstrators.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

France's energy regulator (CRE) sets the regulated prices of electricity every six months - in winter and in summer - and this time both hikes will take place within just a couple of months of each other.

"We will have had both shots at once," Fanny Guinochet from L'Opinion told Franceinfo

"The price hike was expected. We can just console ourselves by saying that August's will be less significant than the one we just had," she said, referring to the fact that the June hike was almost 6 percent compared to the August increase of 1.2 percent.

According to Guinochet, this hike will represent an increase of around €18 extra every year on average for a home that has electric heating. That's after an annual increase of €85 brought in by the previous hike.

"This is one of the strongest increases recorded," said Guinochet.

The government is also hoping that by rushing through this new increase in summer people will find it easier to swallow.

But, why is the increase happening at all?

As is often the case, the price hike is primarily due to rising taxes - in this case the TURPE tax (Tarif d'Utilisation des Réseaux Publics d'Electricité).

However it is also linked to several other factors, including supply costs, and changing energy prices on the wholesale markets, which are very variable.