How Paris public transport works could disrupt your summer

Here are the projects scheduled for July and August 2019.

RER

On RER A, Europe's busiest train line, all stations between Auber and Vincennes will be closed from August 10th to 18th, including weekends. This will see the closure of the Châtelet-les-Halles, Gare de Lyon and Nation stations to RER A services. However for the rest of the summer, services will operate until 10 pm from July 13th to August 4th, and until 9 pm from August 5th to September 1st.

Around €100 million is being invested in the 40-year-old line in order to renew all the tracks by 2021.

Meanwhile on RER B the Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse will be out of service from July 20th to July 28th from Lozère and from July 29th to August 25th from Orsay.

On RER C, major work will be carried out to modernise the line, meaning that the central section from Javel to Austerlitz will be closed from July 15th to August 24th. Passengers will have to look for alternative routes using line 10 of the Paris Metro or the 63 bus. The RER C also won't be running between Massy-Verrières and Chemin d'Antony, from August 14th-18th.

Photo: AFP

On top of that RER E will also be disrupted. Construction work to adapt the platforms to the right height for the RER NG (new generation) is set to take place over the summer. That means there will be no trains to Saint-Lazare station or Gare du Nord from July 15th to August 25th. However there will be extra trains on line 7 of the Metro to help ease the situation.

On RER D between Creil and Orry-la-Ville-Coye in the Oise services will be disrupted every night, with a bus replacement service in operation from 11.30 pm from July 1st to September 1st. There will also be disruption to the service between Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and Melun from July 13th-14th.

For anyone travelling on RER D on the weekend of August 24th-25th, there will be disruptions between Savigny-le-Temple and Le Mée in Seine-et-Marne.

Metro