Seven French phrases to help you understand what the cool kids are on about

Set in a lower-income part of Paris, the charming and subversive comedy has been pulling in big audience figures since it was released on the streaming site last week.

But it might prove a touch hard to follow for Anglophones, as the younger characters in it litter their speech with verlan (and quite a few English words too, but that's another story).

Not found in the official dictionary, verlan - France's 'backwards' language - is nevertheless highly popular among the young.

So whether you're a fan of French TV or film, or want to hang out in trendy Paris nightspots chatting to locals, here are some verlan words that you will need to know.

1. Meuf

Like all Verlan words, meuf is formed by inverting another word's syllables. In this case, that word is femme (woman) which is turned into meuf as follows: fe - mme => me - fe => meuf.

Meuf is the equivalent of saying 'woman', 'girl' or 'bird' in English and is often used to describe a woman who is sexually desirable.

However it has recently been reclaimed by female teens and young women to describe each other, as a gender specific version of 'mate'.

For example, you might hear J'ai vu une meuf bizarre dans le bus - I saw a weird chick on the bus.

Or, Kevin est venu à la soirée avec sa meuf. - Kevin came to the party with his girl.

You'll also hear young women addressing friends in the street with Eh, meuf! - Hey, girl!

2. Keum

The male equivalent of meuf is keum. Formed by inverting the casual word mec (a bloke or a guy) it can be used to describe a man, although you would usually use it for younger men, rather than for your boss or your father-in-law.

So you might hear - J’ai rencontré un keum chaud hier soir - I met a hot guy yesterday evening.

3. Zarbi

The inverted form of bizarre (bi - zarre => zarre - bi => zarbi) this is a good way of describing something that is strange or odd.