Having access to France's lauded healthcare system is seen as a positive, even an incentive, to move here once you're retired.

But in order to make the most of it, you need to first understand the rules - and they aren't always that clear, as one reader who wrote to us pointed out.

Gordon Spector, a British retiree living in the south west of France said: "From reading relevant online sites I understood that if I was a member of the French healthcare system with a social security number I (and all Britions in same situation as I in France) would be entitled to apply online to the French 'CEAM' European travel health card."

Gordon said he believed that as a resident in France, he would not be entitled to the UK's EHIC card.

But somewhat confusingly there are a few exceptions to the rule regarding EHIC vs. CEAM cards.