Why do I need to know m'as-tu-vu?

Everyone has seen those people sitting outside a French café reading the right trendy book and striking the perfect pose with their cigarette and glass of wine. Well, now you have a word to describe them.

So, what does it mean?

Literally the word translates as 'have-you-seen-me'. But when it's used as one long noun, it means a 'poser', 'show off' or 'attention seeker' - in other words someone vain and pretentious who wants to be seen.

For example you might say: Oui, elle est très m'as-tu-vu. -'Yes, she's a real poser.'

This word will come particularly in handy to anyone living in Paris where m'as-tu-vuisme (the art of being a poser) is something of a collective hobby.

You can also use it to describe an object which is a bit 'showy' - for example a sports car or massive sunglasses.

For example, Est-ce que je dois y aller avec les lunettes de soleil m'as-tu-vu? - 'Should I go with the showy sunglasses?'