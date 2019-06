A recent survey showed that a staggering 33 percent of French people do not agree that immunisation is safe , the highest figure of any country in the world.

As a result measles, which was once considered virtually eradicated in France, has started making a marked comeback.

Naturally the government and healthcare professionals worry that this situation will only continue to get worse if the arguments against getting vaccinated continue to win over the French public.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

So, why are the French so concerned about vaccinations?

It seems part of the answer could be down to a natural resistance to authority which is prevalent among the French.

"France is the only country in the world that has made vaccines obligatory," Francoise Salvadori, a biologist and co-author of Antivax, a history of the anti-vaccination movement in France, told The Local.

In January 2018, France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn increased the number of obligatory vaccinations for children to 11 , something which Salavdori said may have been problematic for the French public.

"We have never abandoned 'paternalistic medicine' despite the fact that every time more vaccines are pushed upon us, there is a greater resistance to them," said Salvadori, who pointed out that Britain scrapped obligatory vaccinations in the 19th century.

"But it is difficult for the government to know how to take action when not enough people are being vaccinated - and yet obliging them to do so does not seem to work either."

Like many countries, the 'Big Pharma' conspiracy theory - the idea that the medical establishment and pharmaceutical companies operate for sinister purposes and against the public good - is prevalent in France.

On top of that in France health ministers are often doctors, and therefore seen as complicit in any dealings with the pharma industry, "stuffing their pockets and working against the public", said Salvadori.

The results of the recent survey could also represent a more general loss of confidence in the French state of which the anti-government 'yellow vest' protests were a sign, said Salvadori, adding that France has also seen a few incidences involving vaccinations that may have made people more skeptical over whether they, or their children, need to be vaccinated.

Photo: AFP

For example, during the 2009 flu pandemic which hit France as well as many other countries around the world, the French government initially ordered 1.46 doses of the flu vaccine per inhabitant - the third largest amount among members of the Global Health Security Initiative (GHSI) - behind the United Kingdom and Canada.

Eventually 50 million of the initial 94 million doses were cancelled, leading the public to ridicule the vaccination both because of the cost to the government and because the need for it had been exaggerated, cementing the idea that vaccinations were not necessary.

'Victim of their own success'

Other factors which have contributed to the growing mistrust of vaccinations among the French are also significant, although they are not exclusive to France.

For example, in countries where people are less likely to see people suffering and indeed dying from measles, there is less fear driving them to be immunised.

"Some say vaccinations are a victim of their own success," said Salvadori. "People in France - and other developed countries - don't see how bad it [measles] is in reality."

There is also the problem that many expect that if they do catch measles in France, the country's renowned healthcare system will be able to cure them.

"But measles is actually a very dangerous disease and there is no cure," said Salvdori.