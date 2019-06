SNCF announced on Wednesday that traffic has been slowed down on certain lines because of the high temperatures.

"It is possible that on some lines, there are some slowdowns because of the high temperatures that can cause the rails to dilate," said a spokesman for the SNCF.

"These are fairly inconsequential delays, of the order of 5 to 10 minutes on some lines," she continued. This "concerns especially high-speed lines, where the speed is 280-300 km/h rather than 330 km/h, which generates delays on arrival [...] but it is not very problematic."

Regional cities also followed in the footsteps of the French capital's traffic restrictions over fears over a pollution spike due to the heat.

Marseille has traffic restrictions in place for the first time, and Grenoble and Lyon will also try to limit the number of cars on the roads.

This means that only vehicles carrying Crit'Air 3 stickers 0, 1, 2 or 3, as well as people with electric vehicles, will be permitted to drive.

France's agriculture minister Didier Guillaume also banned the transportation of farm animals during the heatwave, including animals set to be exported.