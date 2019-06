French newspaper Le Parisien sent one of their reporters - presumably one who was in the doghouse with the editor - onto the Metro with a thermometer to find out which line is the hottest of all.

The Paris Metro has three types of cooling system, some lines have cooled air circulating, some use fans to simply circulate the hit air and some just have ventilation grills.

READ ALSO

Quelle température et quel taux d'humidité fait-il réellement dans le métro et le RER ? Nous avons promené notre thermomètre dans les transports en commun de Paris https://t.co/ireAhihOFf pic.twitter.com/KQ2pokCh4H — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) 27 June 2019

The hottest Metro line as shown by the newspaper's informal test was unsurprisingly one of the uncooled ones.

Line 6 - running from Charles de Gaulle-Etoile in the east to Nation in the west - was shown as the hottest, recording a temperature of 31.4C in the middle of the morning.

But the hottest temperature recorded on the RATP network was on RER line B, where temperatures were up to 32.4C.

To watch the full video of the Metro temperature test, click here.