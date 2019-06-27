IN PICTURES: Discover the Normandy village crowned France's 'favourite'

This year Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, with 1,779 inhabitants in the La Manche department of Normandy has been crowned favourite.

"I do not know if it will be the favorite village of the French but what I already know is that it is the most beautiful!" Yves Villeneuve, the village butcher, told Le Parisien before he found out the good news.

And the result clearly went down well with the locals, known as Saint-Vaastais. Check out the video in the tweet below which shows the moment they found out their village was the country's favourite

❤️ l’annonce des résultats ❤️🥳🥳🥳🥳💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻⚓️ #SVLH #ValDeSaire #Cotentin #Manche #Normandie



Cc @bernstephane @MorganeGroupe @CotentinUnique @MancheCD50 @fbleucotentin @LaPresseManche pic.twitter.com/X1zUWoKgLp — Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue - Compte officiel (@SVLH_VP19) June 27, 2019 Located on the east coast of the Cotentin, the village of Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue in north west France is described as a land of sailors, and at low tide, the oyster beds provide a link between the French mainland and another jewel: the island of Tatihou, a unique point of view for painters for more than two centuries.

The traditional Norman boats in the harbour and the picturesque narrow streets, as well as a path to the lighthouse make Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue a wonderful place to visit.

The village's famous oysters are sold in France as well as exported.

Saint-Vaast is the Norman name of Saint Vedast and Hougue is a Norman word meaning a 'mound' or 'loaf', which comes from the Old Norse word haugr.

The village is also home to the Tour Vauban de La Hougue (see photo below) which stands at the entrance to the small harbor and is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.