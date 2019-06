Why do I need to know saperlipopette?

Besides being a widely-known reference to a fundamental piece of French language pop culture, knowing this expression may help you to express your displeasure when stronger language is inappropriate.

What does it mean?

Saperlipopette ! (‘sah - pear - lee - poe- pet’) is a minor oath that tends to get translated as ‘goodness me’, ‘good heavens’, ‘golly gosh’, or ‘gadzooks’. Like ‘fiddlesticks’ or ‘rats’, it’s the sort of thing that you can use to vent your consternation, displeasure, or surprise when there are kids around. For example, saperlipopette ! J’ai oublié mes clés means, ‘goodness me, I’ve forgotten my keys’.

Les Aventures de Tintin, in their original version) comic books, created by the For most people familiar with the term, saperlipopette brings to mind the legendary Adventures of Tintin (or, in their original version) comic books, created by the Belgian cartoonist Hergé

Photo: William Murphy/Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

As the comics were destined to a young audience, Hergé’s characters had to react to the crazy situations that their adventures led to in a way that was not offensive. The characters eventually became known for their silly exclamations.

In the comic books, Tintin would often say something like Saperlipopette ! Je suis poursuivi !, translatable as ‘Gadzooks! I’m being followed!’

Or Professeur Tournesol might exclaim Saperlipopette ! Je n’aurais pas dû sortir sans parapluie…, or, ‘Good heavens! I shouldn’t have gone out without an umbrella…’.

As you can probably tell, this expression is not necessarily something you’re likely to hear coming out of the mouths of the young and hip, unless it’s with a heavy dose of irony. But if using saperlipopette won’t assure that you’re taken seriously, it may well earn you a smile.

Origin

sacrebleu, saperlipopette has its origins in blasphemy. According to the saperlipopette comes from saprelotte, which, like sapristi, was probably invented to avoid saying sacré, meaning ‘sacred’ and referring to a higher power. Likehas its origins in blasphemy. According to the Trésor de la langue française informatisé (‘The Digitized Treasury of the French Language’),comes from, which, like, was probably invented to avoid saying, meaning ‘sacred’ and referring to a higher power.

Today, most people know it thanks to Hergé and his character Tintin.

Alternatives

The well-known sacrebleu (an innocuous variation of sacré de Dieu or ‘sacred God’) and another favorite of Tintin’s, sapristi (from sacristi, variation of sacré) have similar origins and a similar meaning to saperlipopette. The main difference is that saperlipopette is more fun to say.