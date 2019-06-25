What changes about life in France from July 1st 2019

Diesel ban

From July 1st older diesel cars will be banned from central Paris during the week. Any vehicle with a CritAir4 sticker - denoting that it produces a high level of pollution - will not be allowed inside the Paris ringroad from 8am to 8pm during the week. It is part of ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution in central Paris and follows the ban last year on CritAir 5 vehicles, the worst offenders in terms of pollution.

It is thought the restrictions will affect about 800,000 vehicles registered in the greater Paris Ile-de-France region, as well as tourists and visitors who want to bring their cars to Paris.

Rent control in Paris

Rent control is back for the French capital. This measure has had a rather tortured history - introduced by the Paris mayor in 2015, a court decision in 2017 meant that it had to be scrapped. However the Mairie was determined to bring it back, especially after reports of prices soaring since the cap was lifted, and from July 1st it will be back in a revised form.

The new framework will apply throughout Paris for both new leases and renewal leases signed from July 1st and will apply to both furnished and unfurnished properties.

For more on the levels set for each arrondissement, click here.

Stricter tests for diesel cars

Not only will some of them be banned from Paris, but diesel cars across the country will be facing stricter emissions tests as part French roadworthiness check the Contrôle technique. It is part of a wider plan to make the test more rigorous and keep dangerous vehicles off the road, but the emissions levels of diesel cars will now be checked by the mechanic.

Capping of bank charges

Banks will be offering a service to their customers who are in a situation of 'financial frailty'. Anyone with money troubles can sign up to a scheme that caps their annual bank charges at €20 a month and €200 over the year, depending on their situation.