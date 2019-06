Why do I need to know zarbi?

Zarbi is frequently used in everyday speech and protests and is a good example of verlan, almost a dialect unto itself of French slang. Using it might even give your French a little boost of street cred.

Origins...

Zarbi is a verlan word, meaning that it is formed by inverting another word's syllables (for more on verlan, check out our recent word of the day is a verlan word, meaning that it is formed by inverting another word's syllables (for more on verlan, check out our recent word of the day vénère and our more in-depth analysis of this French argot ).

In this case, that word is bizarre which is turned into zarbi as follows: bi - zarre => zarre - bi => zarbi.

How do I use it?