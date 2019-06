Anderson's two-year romance with the Marseille player 18 years her junior has been closely followed in France, especially when Rami became a cult hero of the 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia despite not playing a single minute.

But the couple's romance appears to have ended abruptly, with Anderson accusing Rami of cheating on her.

READ ALSO Pamela Anderson's foie gras fight ruffles French feathers



Long-time animal rights campaigner Anderson takes part in a protest in France over the caging of animals. Photo: AFP

"The last (more than) 2 years of my life have been a big lie," Anderson, 51, said on Instagram. "I was scammed, led to believe... we were in " big love" ?"

"I'm devastated to find out in the last few days that he was living a double life."

Rami's representatives did not reply to AFP when asked to respond to Anderson's claims.

Anderson has two sons from a previous relationship with Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee.