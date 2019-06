In fact so many bikes from the Vélo'v scheme - which cover Lyon and neighbouring Villeurbanne - have been vandalised that the company has had to close 27 of its stations because of a lack of usable bikes.

Un quart de la flotte de Vélo'v détruit à Lyon



It is estimated that around 30 percent of the city's fleet of 4,000 bikes have been vandalised, and the company has had to reintroduce into service some older model bikes while the repairs are ongoing.

"For several weeks now, the Vélo'v service has been confronted with an unprecedented wave of vandalism and violence, with 1,200 bicycles in urgent need of repair from a fleet of 4,000 cycles," a spokesman for La Metropole de Lyon told BFM TV.

"Since the launch of Vélo'v in 2005, we have never seen a situation like this."

Once the current repairs are complete, Vélo'v plans to increase its fleet to 5,000 bikes and open up an extra 80 stations, most of them in the urban areas surrounding Lyon in order to expand the scheme outside of the city centre.