Every June, cities across the world are decked out in rainbows for a big party with a serious message.

In Paris, this year's Gay Pride march - or LGBT Pride March - will be held on Saturday (June 29th), with those taking part set to meet at Montparnasse and head in the direction of République.

The 5.5km march, which starts at 2pm, aims to combat homophobia and encourage those who fall under the LGBT umbrella to take pride in their sexuality.

READ ALSO:

If you want to take part, the route will leave Place du 18 Juin 1940 in Montparnasse and snake through Boulevard du Montparnasse, Port-Royal, Boulevard Saint-Michel/Luxembourg, Place Saint Michel, Boulevard du Palais, Place du Châtelet, Boulevard Sébastopol, Strasbourg Saint-Denis, Boulevard Saint Martin and end at the big podium at Place de la République (see map above). Between 5pm and 10om there will be a concert in Place de la République to keep the celebrations going, with performances from a variety of acts, including France's 2019 Eurovision act Bilal Hassani, SÔNGE and Léonie Pernet.

More than half a million people take part in the annual event, meaning the French capital's city centre will be packed full of revellers - many of them in striking costumes.

On top of the parade and concert, people also flock to the city's gay district - Le Marais in the 3rd arrondissment - where LGBT bars and clubs will be packed out, as well as other LGBT hotpots in the capital.