Paris aims to beat Olympic traffic with flying taxis

<div>Arrivals in the City of Light currently face an hour-long haul by train or bus into town from Charles de Gaulle airport to the north of Paris.</div><div>But if Aeroports de Paris (ADP), Airbus and the RATP regional transport have their way passengers, right after their jets have taxied to a halt on the runway, will be able to take to the air once again with a self-flying urban taxi of the future.</div><div>The firms used this past week's Paris Air Show to say the Olympics afforded the perfect opportunity to bring into service futuristic Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) machines, and that they would launch a feasibility study.</div><div>"In 2010, for the first time, more than half of humanity was living in urban zones and we think we shall surpass 60 percent by 2030," said Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury.</div><div>The time had now come to vault up to "the third dimension" of local commutes -- air, he said.</div><div>"If we have the conviction that in the next five, 10, 15, 20 or 30 years low altitude is a space to be conquered we have to put in place the conditions today," said ADP Group's executive director general Edward Arkwright.</div><div>VTOL converts are already sprouting in number as the world looks to move beyond -- or rather, above -- today's saturated motorways and growing environmental concerns.</div><div>Back on the ground, the view has been muddied by a delay beyond the Games, to 2025, of the express fast train designed to cut congestion and travel time between Charles de Gaulle airport and the city centre. </div><div>For aircraft manufacturer Airbus, airport manager ADP and RATP, which manages Parisian public transport services, the Games are a chance to showcase French savoir-faire in urban mobility.</div><div><strong>Multitude of projects</strong></div><div>ADP has until the end of the year to choose a site for a "Vertiport" capable of hosting taxis from one of 10 aerodromes in the region around Paris.</div><div>The idea is to have the venue ready in 18 months, requiring infrastructure investment of some ten million euros ($11.3 million), says Arkwright. He adds the project will test out the link "via an existing helicopter corridor".</div><div>Ideally, the service would see the taxis take off every six minutes.</div><div>In order to make VTOL a reality by 2024, ADP is working alongside Airbus, which has for some years been involved in full electric propulsion urban mobility schemes.</div><div>The manufacturer already has two prototype models -- the single-seater "Vahana" and the four-seater variant "CityAirbus".</div><div>Faury explained that "the two projects will converge towards a vehicle that will respond to first cases of use."</div><div>"This partnership is a unique opportunity to develop technological solutions, a product, a regulatory framework, an economic model," Faury added.</div><div><strong>'Important stage'</strong></div><div>"This project reduces constraints not only in terms of infrastructure but also concerning air traffic as it involves experimenting in a specific (air) corridor," said Jean-Louis Rassineux, head of aeronautics and defence issues for Deloitte. "It is large scale rollout which is going to be complicated," Rassineux told AFP.</div><div>Along with required progress on battery power and anti-collision detection he said there were "constraints regarding compatibility and traffic regulation." </div><div>But there is also the issue of the extent to which the concept will gain widespread public acceptance.</div><div>Rassineux warned there would need to be "security levels as stringent as those for air traffic" as well as "real value added to existing transport" systems.</div><div>Deloitte estimates the size of the airborne taxi market at some $17 billion for the United States alone through to 2040.</div><div>Yet "there remains some way to go before a flying vehicle becomes integrated into urban transport," cautioned France's transport minister, Elisabeth Borne.</div><div>Borne nonetheless sees moves towards creating an embryonic service in time for the 2024 games as "one of the important stages" towards "the emergence of a complete transport offering" which would be "integrated and which respects the environment". </div>