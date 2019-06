After a damp and cool May and June with frequent storms - some northern parts of France were hit with hailstones the size of golf balls earlier this week - the summer seems to have finally arrived.

🌡️Vague de #chaleur || Dès ce dimanche 23 juin, les #températures commenceront à grimper. Il fera très chaud le lundi et pendant une bonne partie de la semaine, particulièrement sur l'est du pays. Les détails ici 👉https://t.co/rVE8ZgTyMV pic.twitter.com/WL4twWUQEG — Météo-France (@meteofrance) June 20, 2019

Weather forecaster MĂ©teo France is forecasting a heatwave beginning on Monday and taking in the majority of the country.

The temperatures will begin to climb on Sunday night and by Monday will be peaking at between 35 and 40C for most of the country - apart from Brittany.

MĂ©teo France said: "Minimum temperatures will drop only slightly at night, mercury will not drop below 20C in most regions.Â

"Although short-lived, this heat wave could be remarkable for its early onset and intensity."Â

The heatwave is caused by a mass of very hot air coming in from North Africa and Spain.Â

The heatwave is expected to last for a week, but the long range forecast shows that summer temperatures across July and August are expected to be higher than normal.

