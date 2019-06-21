Fête de la Musique 2019: How to make the most of France's biggest street music party

If you're in France on Friday, you're in for a good time as the country comes alive to the sound of music.

If you want to get into the spirit of things, prepare to dance up a storm as impromptu concerts take over the streets.

Here's a look at what you need to know about the event and how you can make the most of it.

1. It really is a huge party

The festival is one of France's favourites, and Friday's 38th edition will see music performances cropping up all over the country to be enjoyed for free by the public.

This wonderful event, largely spontaneous, animates squares, streets, monuments, schools, hospitals, towns and the countryside," said Culture Minister Franck Riester.

And it really is popular. To get an idea of the scale of the event, government figures say 10 million people have been taking to the streets in recent years.

This video shot at the 2017 event gives a good idea of the atmosphere on the streets in French towns and cities.

2. What's on