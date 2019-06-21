French economists tell government to legalise cannabis to bring in extra €2.8bn

<p>The French Council of Economic Analysis (CAE), a body tasked with advising the government on policy, noted that despite having some of Europe's toughest drugs laws, the French are the continent's heaviest users of pot.</p><p>Around 700,000 people are believed to use the drug every day in France, out of a total population of 67 million.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180611/whats-the-story-behind-paris-new-cannabis-selling-coffee-shops">What's the story behind the new cannabis-selling 'coffee shops' in Paris?</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1561099889_000_1HP27U.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>"The system of prohibition promoted by France over the past 50 years has been a failure," the CAE said in a report, accusing the ban of fuelling organised crime.</p><p>The report, which was not commissioned by the government, comes amid a growing debate in France over whether to follow the example of Uruguay, Canada and 11 US states in legalising recreational marijuana.</p><p>Over 70 leading figures, including the head of France's Greens party, which made strong gains in recent European elections, signed a letter in the news magazine l'Obs on Wednesday calling for the drug to be made legal, arguing it was the "pragmatic" choice.</p><p>But surveys show a short majority of the French still opposed to legalising pot.</p><p>The CAE estimated that, based on annual consumption of 500 to 700 tonnes a year, taxes on legal pot could bring as much as €2.8 billion to the state and create up to 80,000 jobs. </p><p>Arguing that the tax proceeds from legal marijuana could help fund efforts to fight trafficking, it called for the creation of a state monopoly to license production and sale of the drug.</p><p>But Macron's centrist administration poured cold water on the proposal, saying it would only consider legalising marijuana for medical use.</p><p>"The position of the government is very clear: We are against legalisation for recreational use," Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne told LCI television on Thursday.</p><p>An EU report in 2015 on alcohol and drug use among 15- and 16-year-olds showed that French teens were among Europe's biggest dope smokers.</p><p>Last year the government softened penalties for those caught smoking the drug.</p><p>Whereas in the past they risked hefty fines and a one-year prison sentence -- in practice most were let off with a warning -- now the most they risk is an on-the-spot fine of 200 euros ($226).</p><p>The government has vowed to focus its crime-fighting efforts on drug trafficking, with Prime Minister Edouard Philippe telling parliament this month that it is one of his priorities over the next year.</p><p>He announced plans to "harass dealing points" and "topple syndicate bosses" in order to fight a trade "which is corroding whole areas of the country", particularly the high-rise suburbs of cities such as Paris and Marseille.</p><p>Meanwhile, the debate on legalising the drug looks set to drag on.</p><p>A group of MPs, mostly from smaller leftwing parties but also a handful from Macron's Republic on the Move (LREM) party, tabled a bill this month calling for "controlled legalisation".</p>