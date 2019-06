After several weeks of storms including hailstorms so violent that a natural disaster was declared, more storms are set to hit the north of the country and Paris on Tuesday.

French weather forecaster La Chaine Météo has issued a yellow storm warning for 24 départements in the north and north west of the country.

#alerte #météo concernant de nouveaux #orages ⛈️⚡️au nord-ouest ce mardi. Attention au risque de #grêle et de fortes rafales de vent : https://t.co/moog2h0aRb — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) 18 June 2019

The storms struck in Brittany early on Tuesday morning and are forecast to move south and west throughout the day.

The warning for very heavy rain, hail, thunder and winds of up to 100 km/h is in force until midnight.

The départements covered by the warning are Aisne, Ardennes, Calvados, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Ille-et-Vilaine, Loire-Atlantique, Manche, Marne, Mayenne, Nord, Oise, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Sarthe, Paris, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne, Val-d'Oise.

The storm comes just days after violent hailstorms struck the south east of France over the weekend, badly damaging crops including fruit, cereals and vineyards.

The damaged apricot harvest. Photo: AFP

The government has declared a state of natural disaster and offered funds to farmers who are facing losing their entire crop because of the damage.

But gloomy as the weather seems to have been in France of late - summer is almost here, with a long, hot sunny summer forecast during July and August.