France's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Five major rail routes in France could soon be run by German firm

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
18 June 2019
11:11 CEST+02:00
railwaystrainstransport

Share this article

Five major rail routes in France could soon be run by German firm
Illustration photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
18 June 2019
11:11 CEST+02:00
Five train routes in France could soon be run by a German transport company as part of the government's plans to open up the country's major lines to competition, it has been revealed.
The German company FlixTrain has made bids for five routes which have been made public by French rail regulator Arafer.
 
If they get the go-ahead, the company will operate trains on the following routes: Paris-Lyon, Paris-Toulouse, a night train from Paris-Nice, Paris-Bordeaux and Paris-Brussels, according to the documents published by Arafer. 
 
This would all take place as part of the plan to open up France's major commercial passenger transport lines to outside competition, which is set to happen by the end of 2020 - a move which has proved controversial among rail unions. 
 
READ ALSO:

Everything you need to know about taking the train in FrancePhoto: AFP

FlixTrain, a subsidiary of the FlixMobility group, is the only company to have applied for these five lines while earlier in the year SNCF Réseaux had indicated at that two parties were intending to file for them. 
 
"We are not on a TGV model, but rather an offer equivalent to France's Intercités trains, with more affordable prices," Yvan Lefranc-Morin, Managing Director France of FlixBus, told AFP. "Using our 'data', we know that there is a strong demand for cheap offers on these lines." 
 
FlixTrain, which has been operating in Germany since April 2018, will focus on network planning and ticket sales, and intends to work with partners who will own and circulate the trains. 
 
Before approval can go ahead, European regulation gives the regional authorities a period of one month to ask Arafer for a "test of economic equilibrium "if they think that these new services compromise the viability of an existing public service, in particular the TER (regional trains).
 
Under the controversial rail reforms, introduced in June 2018, France's national rail operator SNCF is officially protected from privatisation while its subsidiaries, which includes SNCF Mobilités (responsible for managing the trains) and SNCF Réseaux (which manages the infrastructure) is not. 
 
railwaystrainstransport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. OPINION: France's fight against new English words is 'totally stupid'
  2. What does a state of 'natural disaster' mean in France?
  3. Macron urged to protect French language from 'tyranny' of English
  4. Revealed - the hot French dining trend that's delicious, traditional and cheap
  5. France to declare areas of 'natural disaster' after storms batter country

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Five ways expats can benefit from international health insurance

Moving abroad is a massive upheaval, physically and emotionally. Knowing your health is covered no matter where you are and whatever happens can be a huge weight off your shoulders.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

05/06
French Riviera Condo for Rent
04/06
American Family in need of 3 piece apartment in Paris
02/06
iPhone usage
27/05
rental of 2 bedroom apartment in Paris
23/05
French teacher needed in Saone et Loire
22/05
Half day work loading van
View all notices
Post a new notice