The Bangladeshi man, 48, who works in the fast food industry, was ordered to pay €500 in damages to the woman as well as another woman who had reported the same behaviour.

He was also ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The 20-year-old woman who filmed him posted the video on Twitter on December 12 and asked the Paris transport authorities to take action. She also filed a complaint for indecent exposure.

The video went viral and several women reported recognising the man and recalling similar offences. A second woman then filed another complaint.

The man gave himself up to the police.

A psychiatrist who examined the man said that he was addicted to sexual fantasy, while the man said he had suffered due to an operation on his testicles several years back.

Both plaintiffs emphasised at the hearing this was not the first time that they had experienced this.

According to French statistics published in 2017, some 267,000 people, mainly women, reported suffering sexual harassment on public transport in 2014 and 2015.

Earlier this year a French feminist group launched a fresh campaign against sexual harassment on the Metro, which many female commuters say is an endemic problem on the city's transport network.

They also announced they would take legal action against transport operator RATP; saying they had not done enough to counter the problem.

RATP strongly denied this, saying it had rolled out more than 50,000 functional cameras, 5,300 agents in stations and 1,000 security agents on the network.