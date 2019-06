Monday June 17th

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to receive Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Zelensky will make his first visit to France as head of state, with Europe seeking progress on reforms and the conflict with separatists in its east, the French presidency has said. Zelensky, a former comedian whose crushing victory in April elections shook Ukraine's political establishment, will hold talks with Macron on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will be in Rouen for the inaugural meeting of Team France Export.

The project aims to "bridge the foreign trade deficit", "create jobs" and "boost the international development of companies".

Monday marks the beginning of the baccalaureate exams for pupils across France.

Photo: AFP

Tuesday June 18th

Macron will be in the Parisian suburb of Suresnes on Tuesday to commemorate General de Gaulle's appeal - made from London on June 18th 1940 - urging the French to resist Nazi occupation.

The French prime minister will present the reforms for unemployment insurance.

French MPs will vote on the loi d'orientation des mobilités, a wide-ranging transport bill that has been making its way through the parliamentary process.

Its aim is to alleviate the transport difficulties still experienced by many in France, especially outside the big cities, which make travelling by car virtually the only option in some places.

Elton John is set to kick of the French leg of his farewell tour in the northern French town of Villeneuve-d'Ascq on Tuesday.

Photo: AFP

Wednesday June 19th

Wednesday marks the end of the latest corruption trial of Patrick and Isabelle Balkany.