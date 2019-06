Paris authorities are set to launch a new paperless version of their tickets in the form of a plastic top-up card called Navigo Easy.

On June 12th 2019, tourists and occasional users of the Paris Metro network will be able to purchase the contactless and reusable card for €2.

"It's over -- the days of tickets which become demagnetised in your pocket," said Valerie Pecresse, the head of public transport in Paris and its wider region, referring to a particular scourge of Metro users whose tickets become unusable.

"It's over -- the dozens of euros lost because of tickets from another era," she added at a news conference Tuesday presenting the new ticket.

The fare will remain the same: €1.90 for a single-trip ticket and €14.90 for ten trips.

Paris transport authorities estimate the Navigo Easy system has 5.8 million potential customers.

READ ALSO:

La nouvelle carte @IDFmobilites qui remplace les tickets de métro à l’unité, présentée par @vpecresse pic.twitter.com/8982hNSnEl — Olivier Razemon (@OlivierRazemon) June 11, 2019

If it’s any consolation for those who prefer to carry on buying the small single-trip carton tickets, it won’t be until the summer of 2020 that they are completely discontinued.

For nearly 119 years, from the opening of the first line of the Paris Metro in 1900, the little rectangles of thick white paper with a black line on the back have been with Parisians.

This will signal the end of the sale of 550 million single-trip tickets every year.

Photo: clogsilk/Flickr

By September 2019 the new digital system will be improved with the option of being able to top up on trips directly from a smartphone rather than at the counter or ticket machine.

But the system is currently only adapted to latest-generation Samsung smartphone users. No mention has been made yet of whether iPhone Paris Metro users will have be able to go completely digital in future.

Paris transport authorities plan to eventually incorporate the whole public transport network of the Ile-de-France region into the Navigo Easy system.