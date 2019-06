In a speech on Wednesday, Philippe set out the agenda for the government's planned reforms for the next 12 months in what is already set to be a packed parliamentary calendar.

"Our road map is clear for the coming year, it is dense, we want to reconcile France with itself, our country needs unity and respect," he said.

Here's a look at what's on the horizon.

Environment

The prime minister made it clear that the environment will be high on the list of priorities for the government over the coming months.

"The next 12 months will be dedicated to accelerating the environmental agenda," he said, adding that this would be achieved by "making our economy cleaner", "cutting out waste" and "producing and eating better food".

Among the plans to make the "economy cleaner" were closing France's oldest nuclear plant Fessenheim and passing a bill on energy and climate.

Photo: AFP

The prime minister also said the government would take steps to ban plastic packaging that cannot be recycled to cut down on waste and that there would be a national goal to promote health and sports, and fight obesity.

Philippe also announced his intention to reform the CITE tax credit (crédit d'impôt pour la transition énergétique).

At the moment, if you have carried out energy-saving building work such as roof insulation or installing a heat pump in your family home, you can claim a tax credit of up to 30 percent as long as the work has been carried out by a professional tradesman.

Employment

The prime minister stressed that on top of positive environmental policies 'Act 2' would be all about improving life for the French.