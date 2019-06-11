Trump threatens to put tariffs on French wine... again

<div>Trump, who famously does not drink alcohol, said he would work to open the European market, again accusing France of creating unfair trade barriers to US wine exports.</div><div>"France charges us a lot for the wine and yet we charge them very little for French wine," Trump said on CNBC.</div><div>US producers complain that French wines get to American shelves "for nothing," he said, adding "it's not fair and we'll do something about it."</div><div>"We have great wine, too."</div><div><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></div><ul><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190117/readers-tips-choosing-a-good-bottle-of-wine-in-a-french-supermarket" target="_blank"><strong>Readers' tips: How to choose a good bottle of wine in a French supermarket</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20171116/the-wine-faux-pas-you-should-really-avoid-in-france" target="_blank"><strong>Common wine blunders you should really avoid in France</strong></a></li></ul><p><img alt="Readers' tips: How to choose a good bottle of wine in a French supermarket" src="https://www.thelocal.fr/userdata/images/article/8687a9d2abeb4dc27666565e2558fbf8bbe04b551a624a7a75772b413ca989e0.jpg" style="height: 426px; width: 640px;" title="Readers' tips: How to choose a good bottle of wine in a French supermarket" /><i>Photo: AFP</i></p><p>Washington and Brussels are preparing to begin negotiations on a trade deal to resolve a battle Trump began last year by putting tariffs on steel and aluminum.</p><div>But EU officials have said repeatedly they will not discuss agriculture.</div><div>In a Twitter outburst late last year, Trump likewise complained about wine trade.</div><div>European Union import duties on wine are higher than US tariffs on European wines, including those from France, but EU consumers buy less of the American </div><div>product. France is a major wine producer but as part of the 28-member block does not set its own trade policy or tariffs.</div><div>Depending on the type and alcohol content, imported wine faces US duties of 5.3 cents to 12.7 cents a bottle, according to the US International Trade Commission. Sparkling wines are taxed a higher rate of about 14.9 cents a bottle.</div><div>But US wines shipped to the EU face duties of 11 to 29 cents a bottle, according to the Wine Institute, a trade body promoting American exports. </div><div>Still, between 2007 and 2018, French customs figures show, US exports to France tripled and Europe was by far the largest export destination for American wines.</div><div>In 2018, French exports of wine and spirits to the United States grew 4.6 percent to $3.6 billion (3.2 billion euros), according to industry data, making the United States the most valuable market for French exports.</div>