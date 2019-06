Unsurprisingly the French departments with the highest number of drownings were those by the sea, namely the Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Gironde, Hérault and Pyrénées-Orientales, which alone account for nearly one in three drownings.

A total of 44 percent of drownings occur by the sea, while swimming pools account for 31 percent and rivers or other bodies of water account for 22 percent.

Drownings at sea mainly concerned adults aged over 45 while those in swimming pool drownings concerned children under 6-years-old and those in rivers or streams mostly concerned adults aged between 25 and 44 years old.

The average age of drowning is 22 years and 5 months for all accidental drownings and 51 years and 6 months for accidental drownings that result in a fatality.

Experts believed the weather conditions during the summer of 2018 - the second hottest summer since 1900 - were partly to blame for the number of drownings, due to an increase in the number of people swimming.

Be cautious

If you're among the many thousands of people planning to swim in France this summer, it's vital that you're aware of the different dangers of taking a dip on the Normandy, Atlantic or Mediterranean coasts as well as in the many rivers, lakes and private swimming pools.

For instance, the Mediterranean sea takes the lives of more French swimmers than the Atlantic Ocean, and yet the latter's tides are stronger and generally considered more treacherous.

Meanwhile some regions in north west France such as the southern beaches of Brittany are renowned for their strong waves whereas in Normandy the danger is more linked to the tides, which surprise people who have gone for a stroll on the beach and suddenly find themselves trapped by quickly rising waters.

