The storm - which hit France this morning after travelling through Spain overnight - has brought winds of 100 km/h to the western part of he country.

Locals officials in the Vendee - just north of La Rochelle - have reported that three people are dead and one is missing after a lifeboat capsized.

The lifeboat from the French rescue organisation Société nationale de sauvetage en mer (SNSM) had been going to the aid of fishing boat which got into difficulty in strong winds and rough seas off the beach of Tanchet aux Sables-d'Olonne.

It was reported capsized at 11am on Friday and local officials say that three of the crew have been rescued, three have died and the search is ongoing for the seventh member of the crew.

Tempête [#Miguel] Une vedette de la @SauveteursenMer a chaviré à 800m des côtes au large des Sables d'Olonne avec 7 marins à bord. Le Centre opérationnel départemental est activé. Plan NOVI N°1 activé - plan Blanc pré activé. Les autorités préfectorales se rendent sur place. — Préfet de la Vendée (@PrefetVendee) 7 June 2019

As the storm continues to batter the western coast, people have been warned to stay away from the beaches and avoid going out in boats.

#TempeteMiguel. Un bateau de la SNSM chavire aux Sables d'Olonne : trois morts. pic.twitter.com/6VrZvUcrDo — Visactu (@visactu) 7 June 2019

A total of 8 departments are currently on orange alert - the second highest warning.

The departments affected are Charente-Maritime, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Loire-Atlantique, Maine-et-Loire, Deux-Sèvres, Vendée and Vienne.

People in these areas are warned to take precautions due to the risk of dangerous weather conditions, with the warnings expected to remain in place until Saturday at 6am.

The storm is expected to move north throughout Friday towards Brittany, before heading out to sea overnight.