Fortunately, this type of 'study' also involved eating a drinking a lot of delicious things, so get stuck in to culinary French with our quiz.





<section> <h2> </h2> <p> How well do you really know French food culture?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> Every year, a contest is held in Paris to determine who will provide the Élysée (where the President lives) with what?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Who is this legendary French chef?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> How much cheese does your average Frenchman eat per year?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> French politician Édouard Herriot once famously said that politics was like this encased meat that “doit sentir un peu la merde, mais pas trop.” (“It should smell a little bit like shit, but not too much”).</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> The current year’s vintage of this French wine is traditionally released for sale on the third Thursday of November:</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> This pastry is known as a “chocolatine” in the Southwest of France:</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which of the following cheeses does not originally come from Normandy?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> One can usually find coq au vin, boudin noir and beaujolais at these traditional restaurants native to Lyon:</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Chouchen is a honey-based liquor that comes from which part of France?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> President Jacques Chirac was credited with bringing this somewhat forgotten French delicacy, often served with sauce gribiche or sauce ravigote, back into fashion: </p> </section><section></section><section></section>

