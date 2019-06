The Diner en Blanc is held every year in a spectacular Paris location, and the one rule is that guests must wear white.

The pop-up never announces its location until the last minute and it technically not licensed as an event, although the authorities generally have a relaxed attitude to it.

This year - the 31st event - it was held in the Tuileries next to the Louvre. Thousands of people turned out for the chic candle-lit picnic.

The "diner en blanc" phenomenon began in France but has since spread to other cities around the world including New York and Sydney.

Thousands of people attend the Paris event - last year the total headcount was 17,000 - many of whom come to France specially for the occasion.

There are certain rules those attending have to stick by, notably they must wear white. They are also not allowed to leave behind any trace of rubbish and strong alcohol and beer are banned.

They are informed at the last minute about the location and have to bring fold up tables and chairs. Remarkably it only takes a few minutes to set up.