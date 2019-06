Last summer a total of 60,000 animals were abandoned in France, with many found in a pitiful and half-starved state.

This year the Gendarmerie national has launched a publicity campaign telling people about the alternatives available if they are no longer able to care for a pet.

#LeCoupDePouceDuBleu Vacances et animal de compagnie #25

Chaque été, 60 000 #animaux de compagnie sont abandonnés en France.

Il existe des solutions ! 🐶🐹🐱

➡️ https://t.co/BIX8znO4YE

Luttons ensemble contre l'abandon !#NONALABANDON @30millionsdamis pic.twitter.com/heA2CNwwSD — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) 5 June 2019

Police have also warned pet owners that abandoning an animal is classed as an act of cruelty, which under French law has a maximum penalty of two years in prison or a €30,000 fine.

Police have teamed up with animal welfare organisation 30 Million Amis to launch the campaign, which they hope will discourage people from abandoning pets.

Last summer animal shelters across the country reported that they were buckling under the strain of the number of abandoned animals.

Financial difficulties was the main reason that people gave for no longer being able to look after a pet.