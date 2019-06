The strong low in the weather system is currently over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Portugal, but weather experts say that it is predicted to deepen and hit storm force by the time it arrives over land.

"It will reach A Coruña and Galicia, in northwestern Spain, on Thursday at noon. Then it should deepen more and more during the night from Thursday to Friday in the Bay of Biscay," warns Frédéric Pluviaud, meteorologist at Météo France, based in Mérignac (Gironde), interviewed by French regional newspaper Sud Ouest.

"It should reach the Loire-Atlantique on Friday morning. We could have gusts of 100 to 110 km/h between the Médoc and the Charente coasts, as far as Poitou", he added.

On Friday, Storm Miguel is expected to cross Brittany, before heading for the North Sea in the evening.

Map: France Météo

The coastlines between the Morbihan and Charente rivers are expected be the most exposed to strong gusts, which could reach 110 to 130 km/h on the islands.

As well as the strong winds, heavy rain is also expected: 10 to 20 mm of rain could fall in 24 hours between Brittany, Normandy and Pays de la Loire.

The storm follows two days of weather warnings for Paris and northern France, which saw thunderstorms and torrential rains and, in some places, flash flooding.