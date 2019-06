A total of 11 departments in the north east of France have been placed on orange alert - the second highest warning - for violent storms by France's national weather agency Meteo France.

The departments concerned are: Ardennes, Doubs, Haute-Marne, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, Bas-Rhin, Haut-Rhin, Haute-Saône, Vosges and Territoire-de-Belfort.

People in these areas are advised to remain vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather. The storm alerts were put in place at 10am on Wednesday morning and are expected to remain in place until at least 6am on Thursday. Photo: Meteo France

According to Meteo France, the storms will "start in the Franche-Comté region before heading up north and reaching the Grand Est region, which is on orange alert..

"The storms will be very serious in some places, with a lot of lightning, hail, and very strong gusts of wind (100 to 140 km/h), as well as heavy rainfall."

At around midnight the storms are expected to leave France and head into Germany.

The warnings follow violent storms in the north of France on Tuesday evening, with rain and hail hitting the French capital at around 5.30pm.