Macron travelled to the national training centre at Clairefontaine to have lunch with the French women's team, who kick off their World Cup campaign on Friday.

He then returned to Paris where he welcomed first FIFA president Gianni Infantino and then presented the French men's team with Legion d'Honneur medals.

READ ALSO Five things to know about the Women's World Cup in France



Emmanuel Macron with the French women's football team at Clairefontaine. Photo: AFP

In Clairefontaine, in the Paris suburbs, Macron urged the women to "play as a team" and promised them that "we are at their side, to motivate them, even if I sense that you do not need help."

Macron also criticised planned changes to the Champions League which would guarantee places to the biggest clubs.

"We must defend our model, our clubs," said. "I do not think it is a good idea to sacrifice the viability of our model for the benefit of a few," he said.

Back at the to the Elysee Palace, Macron met Infantino, who signed an agreement to support football development projects in Africa, particularly for girls.



The winning French men's team with their Legion d'Honneur medals. Photo: AFP

Macron then met the French players and staff who won the men's World Cup last July and again talked about playing as a team.

"You have made an entire country proud because you have won together," Macron said during a 45-minute speech.

"You have combined individual excellence with the irreproachable sense of the collective."