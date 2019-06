A total of 18 départments in the north of the country have been placed on orange alert - the second highest warning - for violent storms by France's national weather agency Meteo France.

The departments concerned are: Aisne, Ardennes, Aube, Marne, Meuse, Nord, Oise, Pas-de-Calais, Paris and the area immediately outside the city known as the "Petite Couronne", Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Yonne, Essonne and Val-d'Oise.

People in these areas are advised to remain vigilant due to the risk of dangerous weather.

The storm alerts were put in place just before midday on Tuesday and are expected to remain in place until at least 6am on Wednesday.

According to Meteo France, the storms will "hit the greater Paris region of Île de France and Burgundy first before arriving in the Hauts-de-France as well as the western edge of the eastern Grand Est region."

The most severe thunderstorms will see winds of up to 90 to 110 km/h, the weather agency said, adding that the the storms are likely to last just a couple of hours.