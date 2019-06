The fire that ravaged the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris last month released lead particles that have settled in potentially dangerous amounts in areas surrounding the church - where many Parisians live, officials said last month.

Since then abnormally high levels of lead particles have been detected in a child living in Ile de la Cité, where Notre-Dame cathedral is located, and families with young children, as well as pregnant women in the area, have been urged by health authorities to get themselves tested.

The regional health authority responsible for monitoring the consequences of high amounts of lead after the Notre-Dame blaze, has triggered an "environmental investigation" to identify the cause or causes of the child's situation and verify that it is not related to any factors other than the fire.

Photo: AFP

The child in question was found to have more than 50 micrograms of lead per litre of blood, an amount which "requires ensuring that the reasons for the exposure [to lead] have disappeared and regular monitoring of the child".

Fortunately at the moment the child does not need any other healthcare, said the health agency.

However, "as a precaution", families with children under 7 years old and pregnant women living on Ile de la Cité, are invited "to consult their doctor, who may prescribe a blood test for lead".

A screening consultation will also be set up by appointment at the Diagnostic Center at Hôtel-Dieu Hospital on Ile de la Cité from Tuesday.