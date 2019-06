The French government is ramping up its anti-waste campaign in a move that will affect will affect online retailers such as Amazon and luxury goods brands.

The destruction of non-food items, such as clothing, household appliances, beauty and hygiene products will end in France within two to four years, Philippe announced on Tuesday.

The move will appear in an anti-waste bill which will be presented to the Council of Ministers in July and aims to instead ensure these products are given away or recycled from either the end of 2021 or the end of 2023.

The announcement came after Green parties surged across Europe in last month's European elections, not least in France where the EELV party came third with 13.5 percent of the vote.

Today more than €600 million of new and unsold non-food products are discarded or destroyed each year, according to the government.

"We can avoid (...) this scandalous waste," the prime minister told the French press. "Our idea is not to constrain or impose, but to support companies (...) to ensure that we move to a new stage in our economy."

READ ALSO France to toughen stance on planned obsolescence of goods

Photo: AFP