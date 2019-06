For decades, French presidents didn't officially commemorate the D-Day landings, when 150,000 Allied soldiers stormed France's Atlantic coast by sea and by air.

French Resistance hero and president Charles de Gaulle refused to honour the Allied operation in which he was relegated to a secondary role.

However since then things have changed, with commemorative events lasting several weeks taking place in the Normandy region to honour the brave actions of the soldiers who played a role in a pivotal moment of World War II.

Donald Trump returns to France

Starting from Wednesday, US President Donald Trump will attend two days of memorials in Britain and France for the 75th anniversary of the world's biggest naval operation, which signalled the start of efforts to liberate western Europe.

On June 6th, Trump will visit Colleville-sur-Mer in Normandy to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron.

READ ALSO British soldier in Normandy for D-Day anniversary drowns

Photo: AFP

However there are fears that the commemorations will not be the main focus of Trump's visit to Europe.

European leaders and Trump are at odds on a number of issues, any one of which has the potential to become a public source of friction at this week's ceremonies.