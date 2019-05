Electricity prices going up

EDF (électricité de France) will be increasing electricity prices by 5.9 percent starting June 1st.

For the average household, this means that the cost of energy will increase around €85 per year, according to EDF estimations.

Photo: Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

The increase was proposed on February 7th by the CRE (commission de régulation d'énergie) in order to cover rising costs, but the government decided to wait until the end of winter to apply the price hike. Several news organisations (France Info, BFMTV) also cite the role of the ‘Yellow Vest’ protests in delaying the measure.

Gas prices continue to fall

Gas prices will continue to decrease slight, by 0.45 percent, in the month of June. The reduction is part of measures taken in January to placate the 'yellow vests'. June, however, is the last month that these reductions are to be applied.

Photo: Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

Last chance to file taxes

Those living in départements numbered 50 through 976 have until midnight on Tuesday, June 4th to file their tax declaration online (everyone else should have filed already).

Reminder: despite the fact that it’s still necessary to file a tax return, 2018 is a "white year", which means that, in order to avoid paying double the taxes in 2019, French taxpayers are allowed to skip 2018 except on "exceptional" income.

"Exceptional" income are sums that are likely to be one-offs for 2018, like compensation for breach of contract (if the amount qualifies as taxable), one-time retirement allowances, income from stakes or profit-sharing schemes that are not part of an employee savings program and capital gains on movable or immovable assets.

For more information, read our article on this year’s tax declarations in France.

Summer sales

The summer soldes (sales) will take place from Tuesday, June 26th through Tuesday, August 6th in most of France, and July 3rd through August 13th in the Alpes-Maritimes and Pyrénées-Orientales. Dates also vary slightly in overseas territories, and can be found here

The dates and conduct of sales in France are strictly controlled by the Code de commerce, which permits these promotions twice a year - once in January-February, after the holidays, and once in summer. These are the only times when French retailers are allowed to sell at a loss, according to specific rules laid out by the Code de commerce.

Photo: Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

Consultation regarding fixed-line telephone numbers

Autorité de régulation des communications électroniques et des postes) is holding an The Arcep () is holding an online survey now through June 7th to ask users whether they want to be able to keep their landline telephone numbers, even when they move to a different region.

Currently, landline telephone users are obligated to change their numbers when the moving elsewhere in France, because these numbers are organised by region of residence (01 for Ile-de-France, 02 for the north west, etc.). Fixed-line users will now have a chance to make themselves heard on the subject.