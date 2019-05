The inflatable boat capsized on Thursday in the Rhine River that marks the border between France and Germany, just off the French town of Gerstheim and close to a hydro-electric power station and dam.

French and German rescuers were employing divers and using helicopters in a bid to find the missing girl.

Officials said the four people - part of a group of seven Germans and Romanians who had come from Germany - had taken to the water in defiance of clearly posted warnings against swimming and boating.

A man, 29, and a girl aged 6 both died when the boat capsized, while a 22-year-old man from the same group also lost his life when he jumped in to rescue them.

Two other witnesses of the accident who dived in a bid to save the victims managed to swim to safety.