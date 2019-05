Created by Swiss artist Saype, the Beyond Walls installation is a giant piece, taking up a space 600m long in Paris' Champ de Mars.

It shows a human chain of interlocked hands and will be created in the green space of the Champs de Mars using biodegradable paint.

READ ALSO Seven of the best exhibitions in Paris this summer

It will be on display from Monday, June 3rd, to Saturday, June 15th.

After its Paris display, it is then going off on tour. The three-year tour will cover 20 cities including Geneva, Berlin, London, Belfast and Buenos Aires.

The artist, who originally trained as a medic, was inspired by the work of migrant rescue organisation SOS Méditerranée, and the motif of interlocking hands was taken from photographers of migrants and their rescuers.