After the devastating fire on April 15th that badly damaged the roof and completely destroyed the spire of the Gothic Paris landmark, thoughts have turned to repairs.

But here it gets a little controversial, with some people wanting it restored exactly as it was before the blaze, while others favour a more modern revamp for the 12th century building.

The issue is currently dividing the French government, after ministers launched an international architecture competition to solicit some interesting and unusual designs.

The swimming pool idea did not find favour with readers of The Local. Photo: UMA

However when the restoration bill came before the French Senate, senators added an ammendment that stipulated the iconic cathedral must be restored 'exactly as it was' before the fire.

The bill has now been sent back to the Asemblée nationale and the two branches of the French government will now have to see if they can work out a compromise.

But it seems that readers of The Local are clear on what they want - a traditional restoration

Our Twitter poll showed that 78 percent of people wanted it put back exactly how it was, while over on Facebook 74 percent of people voted in favour of an exact replica.

One reader described a modern restoration as "like using balsa wood to restore a piece of mahogany furniture" while another simply said "Traditional PLEASE GOD."

Some of the more unusual ideas for the restoration have included putting a swimming pool on the roof, having a rooftop garden and making the entire roof out of stained glass.

But if the French public at large are in agreement with our readers then it seems they will go going traditional, as Culture Minister Franck Riester has pledged that the French people will be consulted about the final design.

"The French will be able to express themselves, and then we'll see which decision (will be taken) and how Notre-Dame will be restored," he told LCI television.