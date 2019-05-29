<div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="196477" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="196477" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/196477?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - How well do you know your French driving laws?"><section><h2> </h2><p>How well do you know your French driving laws?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>What is the penalty for drivers who have more passengers than seats in their car?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What is the current speed limit on France's secondary roads?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">What was the new punishment rolled out earlier in 2019 for those caught drink driving in France?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>How many points do drivers face having on their licence if they<span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"> don't respect pedestrian priority at crossings?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Which region in France has trialled using unmarked cars with speed cameras inside to catch speeding drivers?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">According to French law, what should you do if you see an emergency vehicle flashing its lights or any vehicle using hazard lights while stopped on a hard shoulder?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>How much can a driver be fined in France for using their phone when they have stopped?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Is it illegal to eat at the wheel in France?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What does it mean if you get a letter 'S' in your contrôle technique (MOT)?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Are you allowed to smoke while driving in France?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Cars carrying which Crit'Air sticker will be banned from driving in Paris at certain times from July 2019?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>What kit are you required by law to have in the car when driving in France?</p></section><section></section><section></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div>