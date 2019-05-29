Quiz: How well do you know your French driving laws?

<section> <h2> </h2> <p> How well do you know your French driving laws?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> What is the penalty for drivers who have more passengers than seats in their car?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What is the current speed limit on France's secondary roads?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">What was the new punishment rolled out earlier in 2019 for those caught drink driving in France?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> How many points do drivers face having on their licence if they<span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);"> don't respect pedestrian priority at crossings?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which region in France has trialled using unmarked cars with speed cameras inside to catch speeding drivers?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">According to French law, what should you do if you see an emergency vehicle flashing its lights or any vehicle using hazard lights while stopped on a hard shoulder?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> How much can a driver be fined in France for using their phone when they have stopped?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Is it illegal to eat at the wheel in France?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What does it mean if you get a letter 'S' in your contrôle technique (MOT)?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Are you allowed to smoke while driving in France?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Cars carrying which Crit'Air sticker will be banned from driving in Paris at certain times from July 2019?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What kit are you required by law to have in the car when driving in France?</p> </section><section></section><section></section>

